Robert S. "Red" Sterrett, Jr. March 17, 1939-September 24, 2020 Robert S. "Red" Sterrett, Jr., 91, 333 Church St., Mill Hall, PA died September 24, 2020 at Centre Crest., Bellefonte, PA. Born March 17, 1929 in Lock Haven he was the son of the late Robert S. and Helen P. Grenoble Sterrett. On January 24, 1948 in the Mill Hall United Methodist church he married Alice E. Reeder who survives at home. Red had worked at the former Hammermill Paper Co., R & M Gas and Oil and the Physical Plant at Penn State University. He was a 1947 graduate of the Lock Haven High School and served in the U. S. Army during the Korean Conflict and received the following awards: the Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Korean Service Medal with 4 Bronze Service Stars, an Commendation Medal, a Purple Heart among others. "Red" and his wife Alice spent winters in Florida where he was a member of the Orange Blossom Lodge #80, Kissimmee, FL, a former member of the Consistory, and a former member of Jaffa Shrine, Altoona, PA. He enjoyed Camping, hunting, fishing, Penn State athletics, NASCAR. A member of the Bald Eagle Ridge Runners. He was a life member of the Vol. Fire Co. of Mill Hall where he was a Past President and former Secretary, Past President of the Clinton Co. Firemen's Assoc., a former member of Mill Hall Borough Council, was instrumental in the establishing the Community Pool in Mill Hall, and a former member of the Red Coats at Lock Haven Hospital. He was a member of the former Mill Hall Church of ChristHe is survived by: 2 Daughters: Ruth Ann (Chip) Witmer, Bellefonte, PA, Elaine K. (Clifford Wolfe) Sterrett, Pleasant Gap, PA; 1 Son: Thomas R. Sterrett, Loganton, PA; 1 Sister: Dorothy S. Wolfe, Milesburg, PA; 3 Grandchildren: Steven (Jacqueline) Rayhorn, Brett (Ronda Brill) Witmer and Jordan (Zack Davis) Sterrett; 3 Great-Grandchildren: Davis, Samuel and Elsa Witmer. Preceded in death by 2 sisters: Kathryn R. Walker and Jean M. Miller. A funeral service honoring the memory of Robert S. "Red" Sterrett, Jr. will be Monday, September 28, 2020 at 11:30 A.M. in the Tri-County Church, Mill Hall, PA with Casey Redmond officiating. Interment, Rest Haven Memorial Park, Lock Haven, PA Memorial contributions are suggested to the Vol. Fire Co. of Mill Hall, PA or the Tri-County Church. Northcentral Campus through the funeral home. Friends will be received at the church from 9:30 AM until time of services. Arrangements entrusted to the Dean K. Wetzler, Jr. Funeral Home, 320 Main St., Mill Hall, PA. Online condolences at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.org