Robert T. "Bob" Rossman April 10, 1939 ~ May 11, 2020 Robert T. "Bob" Ross- man, 81, of Howard, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Monday, May 11, 2020. Born on April10, 1939, in Bellefonte, he was the son of the late Charles E. and Anna (Taylor) Rossman. On July 16, 1965, in Cory, PA, he married Anna M. Benner who survives at home. Bob attended the Bellefonte Area High School. He was enlisted in the US Army National Guard. He worked at the Pennsylvania Fish Commission in Pleasant Gap as a fish culturist, retiring in January 1994 after 35 years of service. He was of the Methodist faith. Bob had a love of old cars and trucks. He bought a 1955 Chevy truck, restored it and showed it at many cars shows throughout Pennsylvania. He was awarded 1st place awards many times for showing his '55 Chevy truck. He was extremely proud of all the vehicles he restored. After retiring, he spent a lot of time in his garage, working on various vehicles and motorcycles. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle in his younger years. He was known to have the fastest '60 Chevy Impala in Centre County back in his younger days. He was also very proud of his home and worked day and night in the yard. He would mow the entire seven acres and then tinker in the garage on his next project. He was not one to sit around, he kept himself busy. Bob was a huge Dale Earnhardt fan. He enjoyed watch NASCAR. It was a very sad day for Bob when Dale died. Bob is survived by his wife, Ann, one daughter, Terri L. Rossman of Howard, one brother, Edward J. Rossman and his wife, Lucy, of York, one sister, Peg Kellogg of Bellefonte, one brother in-law, Bill Osman of Bellefonte. He is also survived by family members on his wife's side, brother-in-law, Ron Pifer and his wife, Barbara, of State College and sister in-law, Glady Williams of Bellefonte, and numerous nieces and nephews on both sides of his family. Last but not least, he will be missed by his two faithful dogs, Sara and Ruger and many cats. Along with his parents, Bob was preceded in death by a sister, Molly Osman. Due to the COVID19 situation, there will be no services at this time, but a celebration of life will be held for family and friends later this summer and will be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to PAWS of Centre County, 1401 Trout Road, State College, PA 16801 or to the donor's favorite animal shelter. Arrangements have been entrusted to Kader-Neff Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. 135 Main St. Howard. An online guest book can be signed or condolences to the family available atwww.kader-neff.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on May 14, 2020.