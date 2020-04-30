Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert U. Styers Sr.. View Sign Service Information Steven R Neff Funeral Home 120 W Main St Millheim , PA 16854 (814)-349-5623 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert U. Styers, Sr. September 1, 1929 ~ April 28, 2020 Robert U. Styers, Sr. of Coburn, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. He was 90. Born September 1, 1929 in Spring Mills, Robert was a son of the late Ernest and Jessie (Gilmore) Styers. On December 24, 1947 he married Betty B. Spicer who preceded him in death on November 8, 2016. Robert was a longtime farmer in Haines Township and a member of the Eastern Milk Producers. He had been employed in contracting for a short time before starting farming. Robert was a hard working husband and father, providing for and, taking care of his family. He enjoyed attending family gatherings, especially playing with his young grandchildren and great grandchildren. Robert loved to mow grass and sing. He especially loved riding his golf cart around the area. Robert is survived by two daughters, Bonnie L. Auman (Steve) and Margaret L. Fetterolf (Butch) both of Coburn; three sons, Robert U. Styers, Jr. (Lynnea), Barry L. Styers (Kathie) and Marlin R. "Merf" Weaver (Shelly) all of Coburn; and one son-in-law, Kenneth Kline, Sr. of Millheim; twelve grandchildren, Kenny, Beth, Scott, Ernie, Lori, Lisa, Wendy, Robert III, Jesse, Macada, Matthew and Megan. Also surviving is one sister, Ruth Weaver of Bellefonte along with 23 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren. In addition to his wife, Robert was preceded in death by one daughter, April Kline, one infant great-grandson, Robert U. Styers, IV and siblings, Rev. Ray Styers, Kenneth "Bud" Styers, Walter Styers, Betty Zerby, Phyllis Young and Mildred "Doll" Hosterman. In accordance with family wishes, all services are private. Robert will be laid to rest in Fairview Cemetery West. Contributions in his memory may be given to The Hope Fund of Penns Valley, PO Box 427, Centre Hall, PA 16828. Online condolences may be sent to the family at

