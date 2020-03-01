Robert V. "Bob" Peese August 11, 1941 - February 28, 2020 Robert V. "Bob" Peese, passed peacefully from this life at his home on February 28, 2020. He was 78. On February 4. 1961, Bob married the love of his life, Katheryn "Kate" Styers, who preceded him in death on October 6, 2009. Bob was a graduate of Bellefonte High School. He was employed by the PA Fish and Game Commission, starting at the Benner Springs hatchery where he worked for roughly 20 years; then moved to the Pleasant Gap hatchery, where he worked another 22 years as a Fish Culturist. Bob retired with 42 years of service. Of course, Bob was a devoted fisherman. He was a member of the Gregg Township Fire Company since 1961 and served the community as Fire Chief, Assistant Fire Chief and President of the company. He also served as Penns Valley Area School Security for over 40 years. Bob could be found outside "puttering" around. He enjoyed watching the wildlife behind his home, and also going to tractor pulls. Surviving Bob are three children; Keith Peese, Wayne Peese (Michele), and Nancy Baker all of Spring Mills; four grandchildren, Elizabeth Baker of Spring Mills, Blake Peese (Katherine) of Pittsburgh, and Burton and Branston Peese of Aaronsburg. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 from 6-8 pm at the Steven R. Neff Funeral Home in Millheim. The funeral will be held at Neff's on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 10:00 am. Bob will be laid to rest at Heckman Cemetery in Spring Mills. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Bob may be given to the Gregg Twp. Fire Company, c/o Schenley Johnson, PO Box 82, Spring Mills, PA. 16875. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.stevenrnefffuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Mar. 1, 2020