Robert Warner He fought the fight. The battle's won. On March 13, 2019, at 6:22pm, at the age of 77, our beloved Husband, Father, Pap, Brother-in-law, and Uncle Robert L. "Bob" Warner, joined his loved ones in Heaven. Born on November 25, 1941, in Philipsburg, he was the youngest child of George S. and Ruth Spotts Warner. Bob was a 1959 graduate of Bald Eagle Area High School. It was there he met the love of his life and soulmate, Nancy Elaine Hoover. Bob and Nancy were married in Winchester, VA on November 30, 1963.From that time on, Bob referred to Nancy, lovingly, as "Hon" Following his graduation, Bob enlisted in the

106 W Sycamore St

Snow Shoe , PA 16874

