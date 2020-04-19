Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert William Ritzmann. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert William Ritzmann July 5, 1924-April 7, 2020 Robert William Ritzmann, (95) of State College, formerly of Kensington and Silver Spring, MD, died April 7, 2020 in Lewes, Delaware. He was born July 5, 1924, in State College, a son of the late Otto Frederick and Bertha May Knight Ritzmann. On June 23, 1945 he married Barbara Jane Kilbury who preceded him in death on June 19, 2012. Mr. Ritzmann earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Commercial Chemistry in 1944, and Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering in 1946; both from Penn State University. He went on to earn a Master of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from Carnegie Tech in 1947. In 1956 he earned a degree in Nuclear Engineering at Oak Ridge School of Reactor Technology; and in 1976 completed the Senior Executive Program at the Federal Executive Institute. Mr. Ritzmann served his country in the U. S. Navy, during World War II, on active duty from January 20, 1945 to October 29, 1945, then continued to serve on inactive duty status until his honorable discharge on August 1, 1955. His professional career includes, working as a Chemo-nuclear Engineer, serving with the Atomic Energy Commission, the Energy Research and Development Administration and the Department of Energy. Mr. Ritzmann was a member of and a Fellow with the American Institute of Chemical Engineers. He was the first Chemical Engineer registered in the state of Pennsylvania who was certified by examination. One of his lifelong interests was Penn State Football. He had the distinction of having been the longest reigning "Nittany Lion" Football Team Mascot, (1942 1945) and was the first mascot after the Lion Sculpture was dedicated in the fall of 1942. Surviving Mr. Ritzmann are two sons, John Lee Ritzmann, of Alexandria, VA and Laurence James Ritzmann (wife Irene) of Silver Spring, MD; one daughter Jean Cathleen Helms of Alexandria; three half-sisters, Virginia Stover, Eleanor Plaus, and Louise Roche; a half-brother John Williams; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a son-in-law Art Helms, a daughter-in-law Connie Ritzmann, a half-sister Evelyn Ritzmann, and a half brother Paul Williams. Following his wishes there will be no public visitation. A memorial service will be held at Faith United Church of Christ, 300 E. College Ave. State College at a later date. Burial will be in Pine Hall Cemetery, West College Ave., State College, PA In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Mascot Hall of Fame, ATTN: Fundraising, 1851 Front Street, Whiting, IN 463294 An online guestbook may be signed and condolences sent to the family at

