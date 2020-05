Or Copy this URL to Share

BELLEFONTE Wilson Robert Wilson, 73, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Centre Crest, Bellefonte. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Mark D. Heintzelman Funeral and Cremation Services P.C.



