Robin Darlene (Cole) Murray August 6, 1953June 14, 2019 Robin Darlene (Cole) Murray, born August 6, 1953 in Bellefonte, PA died June 14, 2019 at Aristacare at Hearthside, State College, PA. She was the daughter of the late Verna K. (McMurtrie) (Cole) Ferree of Coleville, PA and the late Clarence F. Cole of Port Matilda, PA. On October 26, 1974, in Centre County, she married James L. Murray, USN Retired, of Bellefonte, PA who predeceased her in 2012. She is survived by son Nathan Murray (Donna) of Pine Mountain, GA, and two grandchildren: Cody and Mathew, and her precious dachshund mix, DeeDee. Also survived by son Daniel L. Murray (Jennifer) of Clarence, PA, and four grandchildren: Carson, Parker, Charlotte, and Eliana. Robin is survived by a brother, Curtis F. Cole (Nancy) of Houston, TX and a sister, Ruth Ann Cowher (Ken) of Williamsport, PA. Robin graduated from State College High School, State College, PA and Trident Technical College, SC. Accompanying Jim's career in the Navy, Robin made homes in several locations: Sardinia, Italy; Virginia Beach, VA; Charleston, SC; and Jacksonville, AL. In Jim's retirement and second career as a teacher, she lived in Bellefonte, Spring Mills, Mill Hall, and Towanda, PA. In Towanda, Robin volunteered with the Humane Society and other service organizations. At Jim's passing she moved to Clarence, PA. She loved gardening, making improvements to her home, attending Bible study, and playing with her grandchildren. She was a member of Mountain Top Christian Alliance, 675 E. Sycamore Road, Snow Shoe PA 16874, where her Memorial Funeral Service will be held Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 2:00 PM. Contributions can be made in Robin's memory to: Mountain Top Christian Alliance; Centre County PAWS, 1401 Trout Road, State College, PA 16801; or to Bellefonte EMS, 369 Phoenix Ave., Bellefonte, PA 16823.

Published in Centre Daily Times on June 29, 2019

