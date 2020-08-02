Robin Lee Young December 26, 1967-July 30, 2020 Robin Lee Young, 52, of State College, passed away at his residence on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Robin was born in Bellefonte, on December 26, 1967. Robin is a member of the George and Josephine Shawley Family of Yarnell. Robin is survived by his brothers, Steven (Patty) Shawley, Donald Shawley, and Thomas (Dora) Shawley. Also surviving is his step-mother Helen Shawley. Robin was a 1988 graduate of State College Area High School. Robin was a member of the Yarnell United Methodist Church. He was employed at Skills, Inc. before his retirement. Robin enjoyed playing video games, watching Penn State football, family gatherings, shopping, eating out, Grange Fair, bingo, and camping. He was a member of the Challenger Baseball League for the East Coast Health and Fitness Team, and he was a member of the J -Birds Bowling team at Northland Bowl & Sports Center. For many years, he was involved in the Special Olympic games. In addition to Josephine Shawley, he was preceded in death by Sharon Young and his brother John M. Young. The family of Robin Lee Young would like to thank ARC of Centre County for the wonderful care that they provided for Robin. Memorial contributions may be made to ARC of Centre County, 1840 N. Atherton St., State College, PA. 16803. Services for Robin will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc. 201 Spring St., Milesburg. Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhome



