1/
Robin Lee Young
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robin Lee Young December 26, 1967-July 30, 2020 Robin Lee Young, 52, of State College, passed away at his residence on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Robin was born in Bellefonte, on December 26, 1967. Robin is a member of the George and Josephine Shawley Family of Yarnell. Robin is survived by his brothers, Steven (Patty) Shawley, Donald Shawley, and Thomas (Dora) Shawley. Also surviving is his step-mother Helen Shawley. Robin was a 1988 graduate of State College Area High School. Robin was a member of the Yarnell United Methodist Church. He was employed at Skills, Inc. before his retirement. Robin enjoyed playing video games, watching Penn State football, family gatherings, shopping, eating out, Grange Fair, bingo, and camping. He was a member of the Challenger Baseball League for the East Coast Health and Fitness Team, and he was a member of the J -Birds Bowling team at Northland Bowl & Sports Center. For many years, he was involved in the Special Olympic games. In addition to Josephine Shawley, he was preceded in death by Sharon Young and his brother John M. Young. The family of Robin Lee Young would like to thank ARC of Centre County for the wonderful care that they provided for Robin. Memorial contributions may be made to ARC of Centre County, 1840 N. Atherton St., State College, PA. 16803. Services for Robin will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc. 201 Spring St., Milesburg. Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhome

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Aug. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Centre Daily Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved