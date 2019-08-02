Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roger Frederick Herzog. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Roger Frederick Herzog July 4, 1941 - July 27, 2019 Roger Herzog; loyal Penn State fan. Roger Herzog of State College, PA, a lifelong Nittany Lion fan and retired civil engineer, went to be with his Savior Jesus Christ on July 27, 2019. Roger was born on July 4, 1941 in Philadelphia, grew up in Churchville at "Herzog's Corner", and then graduated from Council Rock High School. A graduate of Penn State (1966M. S. Civil Engineering; 1963B. S. Civil Engineering), Roger worked for Herbert Imbt, Inc. from 1963 to 1981, rising to Vice-President. Starting in 1981, Roger worked for and then owned Foster Grading Company until he retired in 2004. Roger and the company won the "Number One Smoothie" award for the smoothest asphalt paving job in 1998 for their work on I-79. Roger returned to live in State College in 2005 following his retirement. Throughout his life, Roger enjoyed sports and coached some of his children's youth sports teams. His favorite sports and activities were golf (in 1978, his foursome won the Joe Paterno Open tournament), tennis, canoeing, hunting, and attending Penn State football games (he and wife Nicki had season tickets for over 50 years). His children and grandchildren especially remember hiking with Roger in Sedona, AZ. He was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church in Sharon, PA for over 20 years, where he served as a deacon and elder. He was generous to his church and to missionaries advancing the gospel of Jesus Christ around the world. His children learned from him a strong work ethic, as Roger worked hard and provided for his family and the education of his children and grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Nicki Gorr Herzog; brother Karl; children Wendy Herzog Dewlen and Richard Frederick Herzog; and grandchildren Rachel, Abbie, and Ryan. All services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Samaritan's Purse (

Roger Frederick Herzog July 4, 1941 - July 27, 2019 Roger Herzog; loyal Penn State fan. Roger Herzog of State College, PA, a lifelong Nittany Lion fan and retired civil engineer, went to be with his Savior Jesus Christ on July 27, 2019. Roger was born on July 4, 1941 in Philadelphia, grew up in Churchville at "Herzog's Corner", and then graduated from Council Rock High School. A graduate of Penn State (1966M. S. Civil Engineering; 1963B. S. Civil Engineering), Roger worked for Herbert Imbt, Inc. from 1963 to 1981, rising to Vice-President. Starting in 1981, Roger worked for and then owned Foster Grading Company until he retired in 2004. Roger and the company won the "Number One Smoothie" award for the smoothest asphalt paving job in 1998 for their work on I-79. Roger returned to live in State College in 2005 following his retirement. Throughout his life, Roger enjoyed sports and coached some of his children's youth sports teams. His favorite sports and activities were golf (in 1978, his foursome won the Joe Paterno Open tournament), tennis, canoeing, hunting, and attending Penn State football games (he and wife Nicki had season tickets for over 50 years). His children and grandchildren especially remember hiking with Roger in Sedona, AZ. He was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church in Sharon, PA for over 20 years, where he served as a deacon and elder. He was generous to his church and to missionaries advancing the gospel of Jesus Christ around the world. His children learned from him a strong work ethic, as Roger worked hard and provided for his family and the education of his children and grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Nicki Gorr Herzog; brother Karl; children Wendy Herzog Dewlen and Richard Frederick Herzog; and grandchildren Rachel, Abbie, and Ryan. All services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Samaritan's Purse ( samaritanspurse.org or P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607) or Stepping Stones Community Church. Published in Centre Daily Times on Aug. 2, 2019

