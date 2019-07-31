Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roger K. Sporre. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Roger K. Sporre February 12, 1953July 27, 2019 Roger K. Sporre, 66, of Robe-sonia, PA passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born February 12, 1953 in Plainfield, NJ, he was the son of the late Eleanor G. (Flagg) and Kurt E. Sporre. He and his wife, Christine M. (Angstadt) Sporre, were married on May 5, 2018 in Jim Thorpe, PA. Roger worked as a building services manager for Penn State University, University Park, PA, and also for public television and radio station WSKG for 22 years. He was a graduate of Pennsbury High School, Pennsbury, NJ, and Practical Bible Training School, Johnson City, NY. Roger attended Calvary Bible Fellowship Church, Sinking Spring. He was a ham radio operator and loved wood working, hiking, traveling to the west, photography and gardening. Surviving in addition to his wife, Christine, are his children, Heidi M. Sporre, State College, PA, Jennifer L. (Sporre) Moeny, wife of Michael J. Moeny, State College, PA, Rebecca K. (Sporre) Domagola, wife of Joseph R. Domagola, Lancaster, NY and USMC 2nd Lt. Roger P. Sporre, husband of Melanie L. (Erman) Sporre, Okinawa, Japan; and their mother, Gladys G. Sporre. He is also survived by his step-children, Rebecca A. (Reese) Swist, wife of Cary Swist, Wernersville, PA, Hallie E. (Groff) Whitmoyer, wife of Chad "Moose" Whitmoyer, Drake, Colorado and Zachary R. Groff, Robesonia; his grandchildren, William, Mila, Michael, Nathaniel, Jonathan, Anthony, Kirsten, Nikolas and Natalie; his step-granddaughter, Makenna; his brothers, Robert "Tor" Sporre, Westport, CT and Barrett L. Sporre, husband of Dori Sporre, Ephrata, PA and his nephews, Erik, Erik, and Ian. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother David L. Sporre and his niece Susan Bresnehan. Memorial Services for Roger will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 2:30 pm at Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, 14390 Kutztown Rd, Fleetwood, PA. A visitation will be held on Saturday from 1:30 to 2:30 pm at the funeral home. Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, Fleetwood, is honored to be caring for Roger and his family. Online condolences may be offered at

