Ronald E. "Ron" DeHaas December 29, 2019 ~ October 22, 2019 Ronald E. "Ron" De- Haas, 77, of rural Bellefonte, pass ed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Mount Nittany Medical Center. Ron was born in Batavia, New York, on December 29, 1941, a son of the late Henry J. and Kathleen Campbell DeHaas. On October 19, 1963, he married the former Gail M (Houtz) DeHaas, who preceded him in death on December 6, 2004. Ron is survived by his companion, Monica Urbanik of Clarence, also surviving are his two sons, Wade (Teresa) DeHaas of Shamokin Dam, Daniel (Melissa) DeHaas of Milesburg , his daughter, Pamela DeHaas of rural Bellefonte; his 5 grandchilden, Erica (Darren) Tull, Ryan DeHaas, Kyle DeHaas, Heather DeHaas, Carissa Billett, and 3 step grandchildren, Melinda Kuhlman, Terri Kuhlman and Daniel Dunkleberger. Also surviving are his sisters Edna Hoffman of Brookville, Elizabeth "June" Keeler of West Decatur and his brother, Fred (Judy) DeHaas of Bellefonte. Ron was a 1959 graduate of Bald Eagle Area High School. He was a veteran of the US Army from 1959- 1963. Ron was employed at Cerro Metal Products in the Tool & Die Department as a machinist before his retirement in 2007. Ron was a member of Runville United Methodist Church, Milesburg American Legion Post 893, he loved baseball as a player and a coach. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, cutting firewood and anything outdoors. In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by his brothers, Kenneth "Ducky" DeHaas, Larry DeHaas and his sister, Margie Schindler. Family and friends will be received on Friday, October 25, 2019, from 6-8 PM at the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring St., Milesburg. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 1:30 PM at the Runville United Methodist Church, 1216 Runville Road, Bellefonte with Pastor Wayne Shamer and Pastor Edward Preston, officiating. Burial will be in Schencks Cemetery, Howard Twp., Centre Co. where military honors will be accorded. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Runville United Methodist Church, 1216 Runville Road, Bellefonte, Pa. 16823 in memory of Ronald DeHaas. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of The Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc. 201 Spring St. Milesburg. Online condolences may be made at

