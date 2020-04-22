Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald H. Daughenbaugh. View Sign Service Information Wetzler Funeral Service Inc 206 N Spring St Bellefonte , PA 16823 (814)-355-4261 Send Flowers Obituary

Ronald H. Daughenbaugh October 26, 1937- April 4, 2020 Ronald H. Daughenbaugh, 82, of Bellefonte, passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Centre Crest Nursing Home in Bellefonte. Born on October 26, 1937, in Bellefonte, he was a son of the late Stanley H. and Marion E. (Morrison) Daughenbaugh. Ron was a 1956 graduate of Bellefonte High School. He is survived by his daughter, Teri Bowmaster of Palm City, FL, two sisters, Donna McMullin of Philipsburg, PA, Linda Ryan of New Castle, DE and one brother, Steven Daughenbaugh (Kathy) of State College, PA. Also surviving are 3 great-granddaughters, one great-grandson, and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Jason Bowmaster. Ron was an avid reader and made frequent trips to the downtown library. In his earlier years he enjoyed hunting and fishing with his Dad. He also enjoyed doing crossword puzzles. Services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family, he will be laid to rest in Union Cemetery, Bellefonte. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc., of Bellefonte. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ron's memory to Centre County PAWS at 1401 Trout Run, State College, PA 16801 or to a . Online condolences may be made to the family at

