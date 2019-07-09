Ronald Haven Geise May 22, 1936July 8, 2019 Ronald Haven Geise, 83, of Howard, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019 at the Mount Nittany Medical Center. He was born in Clinton County on May 22, 1936 a son of the late Haven and Alta Weaver Geise. He was married to Bonnie Jane Geise. She preceded him in 1998. Ron was a self employed truck driver for 36 years. He was a social member of the Howard V.F.W., he enjoyed playing pool, hunting, and camping. He was affectionatley called "The Govenor" by his family. He is survived by his Fiance' Janet Fetzer, a son, Robert S. Geise and a daughter, Janet Geise all of Howard, two sisters, Janet Lucas of Howard and Genevieve Rupert of Beech Creek, three step-daughters, Barbara Stover of Beech Creek, Rose Marcum of Howard, and Roberta Stover of Runville, two grandchildren, Danielle (James) Snyder and Dustin (Amber) Geise, and one great-grandaughter, Lilly Harter, and six step grandchildren and six step great-grandchildren. A funeral service celebrating his life will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 8:00 p.m. at the Kader-Neff Funeral Home, 135 W. Main St., Howard. Friends will be received on Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will be private. Online condolences may be made at www.kader-neff.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on July 9, 2019