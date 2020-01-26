Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald James Pavlechko. View Sign Service Information Koch Funeral Home - State College 2401 S. Atherton Street State College , PA 16801 (814)-237-2712 Send Flowers Obituary

Ronald James Pavlechko January 15, 1949 - January 24, 2020 Ronald James Pavlechko, 71, passed away on Friday January 24, 2020 in State College, Pennsylvania surrounded by his family and the support of his friends, teammates, colleagues and former players. He was born on January 15, 1949, in Youngstown, Ohio, to Nicholas Pavlechko Jr. and Marie Helen (Grcic) Pavlechko. Ron grew up in the Youngstown suburb of Austintown. He graduated from Austintown-Fitch High School in 1967. After high school he attended college at The Pennsylvania State University in University Park, PA, from which he received a degree in Secondary English Education in 1971, and earned three varsity football letters. He later earned a Master's Degree in Secondary Education in 1973, also at Penn State. In 1968, he married Barbara Gayle Buckner, also of Austintown, Ohio. He began work for the State College Area School District as an English teacher and assistant football coach in 1971. In 1977, he became head football coach while continuing to teach. In 1996 he assumed the position of the school district's full-time Director of Athletics, retiring in 2011. "Pav" was a member of the Austintown-Fitch High School Athletic Hall of Fame, Sigma Pi Fraternity, The Penn State Football Letterman's Club, the Board of Directors of the Central Pa. Chapter of the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame and the Board of Directors of the Centre County Chapter of the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame. In addition, he was a member in good standing of the Penn State Catholic Campus Ministry Community. Ron enjoyed genealogy. Ron was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his spouse Barb of Boalsburg; his sons, Timothy Pavlechko of Lewisburg, PA, and Aaron (Leslie) Pavlechko of State College, PA; his brother Gary (Kiki) Pavlechko of Muncie, Indiana; his grandchildren Ella, Lauren and Nicholas; and his nieces and nephews and other relatives. The family will be greeting friends and relatives during visitation to be held at Koch Funeral Home, 2401 South Atherton Street, State College, PA, at 5:00-8:00 pm on Friday January 31, 2020. A memorial service will be held at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, 820 Westerly Parkway, State College, PA at 11:30am on Saturday February 1, 2020 (10:30 am visitation). In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the State College Area School District's "Ron Pavlechko-Gwen Washington Heart of a Lion Fund" in care of the Centre Foundation, 1377 Ridge Master Drive, State College, PA 16803, or https://centre-foundation.org/funds/ron-pavlechko-gwen-washington-heart-of-a-lion-fund/ Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guestbook may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com Published in Centre Daily Times on Jan. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

