Ronald Leroy Williams Sr Ronald Leroy (Ike) Wil liams, Sr., 83 of Miles burg, went to be with his Lord on Monday, March 18, 2019 at Mount Nittany Medical Center. Ike was born on July 12, 1935 in Boggs Twp., Clearfield Co. a son of the late Leroy and Kathryn Dixon Williams. On November 24, 1956 he married the former JoAnne Myers who survives at home. Ike is survived by his two daughters, Sandra L. (Ron)Cunningham of Ohio, Karen L. (Robert) O'Hearn of Florida, and his three sons, Ronald L.(Lisa) Williams. Jr. of Bellefonte, John E. (Lori) Williams of State College and David R.(Jacque) Williams of South Carolina. He is also survived by twelve grandchildren and sixteen great- grandchildren. Also surviving are sisters, Jeannie Foltz of Dillsburg, Connie Myers of Philipsburg. Ike was a 1954 graduate of Port Matilda High School (BEA). He played baseball, football and soccer. He played on BEA inaugural football team. He was an avid Pittsburgh Pirate and Steelers fan. He also was a season ticket holder for PSU football games for many years. Ike served in the US Army Reserve and was employed at Penn State University in coal research for 28 years; he then worked for Asplundh for several years and also drove the school van. He was the Boy Scout Master and assistant Boy Scout Master of Milesburg Troop 45 for many years. Ike was a member of Milesburg United Methodist Church where he served many years as Sunday School teacher and as a member of the church choir. He played Centre County League Baseball. He was a member of Milesburg Lions Club, the Milesburg Historical Society. He always enjoyed attending his grandchildren's sporting events. Ike was an avid fisherman and also enjoyed hunting. He was on a bowling team for many years. He also dabbled in painting nature scenes. He loved to sing and listen to country music especially Johnny Cash, Hank Williams, Sr. and Christian hymns. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Richard Williams, Raymond Williams, and his sisters Joan Brown and Debra Meckley. Family and Friends will be received on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 6 PM - 8 PM and from 10 AM - 11 AM on Friday, March 22, 2019, at The Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc. 201 Spring St., Milesburg. Funeral services will follow at 11 AM with Pastor Ronald E. Baker, officiating. Burial will be in Oak Ridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The Milesburg United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 535, Milesburg, PA 16853 in memory of Ronald L. "Ike" Williams, Sr. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of The Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc. 201 Spring St., Milesburg. Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhomeandcremationserviceinc. com Funeral Home Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home

201 Spring Street

Milesburg , PA 16853

