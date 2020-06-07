Ronald M. Hart August 6, 1955-May 31, 2020 Ronald M. Hart, 64, of State College, died Sunday, May 31, 2020 at his residence after a lengthy illness. He was born August 6, 1955 in Philadelphia the son of Ralph Mills and the late Sara Frances Hart. He is survived by his Father, a daughter Sara F. Hart, and sisters: Regina Pears (Jeffery), Talna Mills and Janine Mills all of Phila. He was a graduate of Ben Franklin High School in Phila. and served in the Marine Corps Reserves for 6 years. He had been employed at the Walmart and the Champs Sports Bar in State College for many years. Private arrangements for the family were by the Derman Funeral Home, Inc., Tyrone.



