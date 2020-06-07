Ronald M. Hart
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald M. Hart August 6, 1955-May 31, 2020 Ronald M. Hart, 64, of State College, died Sunday, May 31, 2020 at his residence after a lengthy illness. He was born August 6, 1955 in Philadelphia the son of Ralph Mills and the late Sara Frances Hart. He is survived by his Father, a daughter Sara F. Hart, and sisters: Regina Pears (Jeffery), Talna Mills and Janine Mills all of Phila. He was a graduate of Ben Franklin High School in Phila. and served in the Marine Corps Reserves for 6 years. He had been employed at the Walmart and the Champs Sports Bar in State College for many years. Private arrangements for the family were by the Derman Funeral Home, Inc., Tyrone.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Derman Funeral Home Inc
1200 Lincoln Ave
Tyrone, PA 16686
(814) 684-3671
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved