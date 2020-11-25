Ronald R Sweitzer
April 13, 1948 - November 22, 2020
Centre Hall, Pennsylvania - Ronald R. Sweitzer, 72, of Centre Hall, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020. Born on April 13, 1948, in Lewistown, he was the son of the late John Sweitzer and Rose (Presto) Crozier. His grandparents, Domenico and Angelina Presto, helped raised him.
On October 19, 1968, at the St Luke Lutheran Church in Centre Hall, he married Denise K. Homan.
Along with his wife, Ron is survived by two sons, R. Richard Sweitzer and his wife, Vicki, of Spring Mills and Ryan R. Sweitzer and his wife, Laura, of Pleasant Gap; one step-brother, James Crozier and his wife, Pat, of Mattawana; five grandchildren, Kelsey, Colby, Landon, Hailey, and Wyatt; and his canine companion, Willow.
Along with his parents, Ron was preceded in death by his step-father, Ira W. Crozier.
Ron graduated from Penns Valley Area High School in 1967.
He owned and operated Sweitzer Electric for 48 years. In 1998 he opened Sweitzer Hardware and Gifts, & Sweitzer Construction before retiring in 2015.
Ron was a member of the Trinity United Church of Christ in Centre Hall and a proud member of the Old Fort Masonic Lodge #537 in Centre Hall. He was a member of the State College Elks and the American Legion Smith-Pletcher Post 779 in Centre Hall. He would be described as a caring man who thought of his employees as family and he tried to always treat them as such. He was a true athlete that excelled in any sports he played, including baseball. He played softball well into his 50's. He coached youth basketball and baseball throughout the years and was asked to coach the Penns Valley High School Varsity Basketball team and was honored to do so. He loved to play golf, fishing, hunting, and being around the sports fields. But nothing compared to the love and joy he had watching his sons and grandchildren and never missed a game, and you could always count on him being there to cheer them on.
All services for Ron will be private. There will be a Masonic Lodge Funeral service and graveside service at the Reformed and Lutheran Cemetery with Pastor David Downer officiating.
Although services are private, a virtual recording of the services will be available online at www.daughenbaughfuneralhome.com
.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Ron's memory to the Trinity United Church of Christ, PO Box 212, Centre Hall, PA 16828. Those wishing to send condolences directly to the family can mail them to Denise Sweitzer, PO Box 455, Centre Hall, PA 16828.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, Inc 228 S. Pennsylvania Ave. #579 Centre Hall, PA 16828. An online guest book can be signed along with online condolences and a photo memorial at www.daughenbaughfuneralhome.com
.