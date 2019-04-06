Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald W. Wiggin. View Sign

Ronald W. Wiggin Ronald W. Wiggin, 69, passed away on March 18 at Mercy Hospital in Buffalo, New York, after a cardiac arrest. Ron was born in York, Pennsylvania, and was raised in Bellefonte. He graduated from Bellefonte High School in 1967 and attended Penn State University. After leaving Penn State he worked in various sales jobs in Bellefonte before becoming the owner / proprietor of Traditional Clothier in Bellefonte for 10 years. He moved to Ft. Myers, Florida, where he was manager of a Cole Hahn store and then became a manager in a Cole Hahn store in Harriman, New York. The consummate sales person, he then moved to West Seneca, NY, as manager for Henry and Company in Orchard Park until his retirement. Ron is survived by his parents, Neil and Elaine (Louder) Wiggin of Bellefonte; daughter, Rosalyn Walker of Bellefonte; grandchildren, Connor and Sydney; brother, Tim and his wife, Barbara of Mechanicsburg, PA., and nieces. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Internment will be private. Memorial donations may be made online to the .

