Ronald William Mix August 17, 1946 August 14, 2020 Ronald William Mix, 73, of Bellefonte, passed away at home surrounded by family and friends on Friday, August 14, 2020. Born on August 17, 1946 in Williamsport, he was the son of the late William Arthur and Margaret (McCormick) Mix. On August 5, 2006, he married his beloved wife, Regina A. (Funk Quici) Mix, who survives at home after sharing 14 years of marriage together. Ron was a 1963 graduate of Williamsport High School. He began his career at Montour Oil and retired as a burner development technician from Axemann Anderson Boiler Company in Williamsport. In addition to his wife, Regina, he is survived by his two children, Scott Mix and James Mix, three stepdaughters, Kim Stein (Jim), Kelly Booth (Rick), and April Mix, and stepson, Travis Quici (Wendy). Also surviving are four grandchildren, Cayden Mix, Azalynn Mix, Nathan Mix (Caitlyn), and Tanner Mix, and one sister, Debra A. Mix. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his former wife, Barbara Dock Klemick. Ron was a member of Faith United Methodist Church in Williamsport. He enjoyed hunting, camping, fishing, snowmobiling, and four-wheeling. He especially enjoyed the time that he was able to spend at the "Family Camp," and going to the Grange Fair. Ron was a kind and sentimental man. He loved and cherished his family and friends. All who knew him, could still hear him saying "Vote for Trump!" A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at 2pm, at Faith United Methodist Church, at 512 Hughes Street, Bellefonte, with Rev. Andrew Morgan officiating. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Ron's memory to Fresenius Kidney Care at 3901 S. Atherton Street, State College, PA 16801. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com
.