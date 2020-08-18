1/2
Ronald William Mix
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald William Mix August 17, 1946 August 14, 2020 Ronald William Mix, 73, of Bellefonte, passed away at home surrounded by family and friends on Friday, August 14, 2020. Born on August 17, 1946 in Williamsport, he was the son of the late William Arthur and Margaret (McCormick) Mix. On August 5, 2006, he married his beloved wife, Regina A. (Funk Quici) Mix, who survives at home after sharing 14 years of marriage together. Ron was a 1963 graduate of Williamsport High School. He began his career at Montour Oil and retired as a burner development technician from Axemann Anderson Boiler Company in Williamsport. In addition to his wife, Regina, he is survived by his two children, Scott Mix and James Mix, three stepdaughters, Kim Stein (Jim), Kelly Booth (Rick), and April Mix, and stepson, Travis Quici (Wendy). Also surviving are four grandchildren, Cayden Mix, Azalynn Mix, Nathan Mix (Caitlyn), and Tanner Mix, and one sister, Debra A. Mix. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his former wife, Barbara Dock Klemick. Ron was a member of Faith United Methodist Church in Williamsport. He enjoyed hunting, camping, fishing, snowmobiling, and four-wheeling. He especially enjoyed the time that he was able to spend at the "Family Camp," and going to the Grange Fair. Ron was a kind and sentimental man. He loved and cherished his family and friends. All who knew him, could still hear him saying "Vote for Trump!" A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at 2pm, at Faith United Methodist Church, at 512 Hughes Street, Bellefonte, with Rev. Andrew Morgan officiating. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Ron's memory to Fresenius Kidney Care at 3901 S. Atherton Street, State College, PA 16801. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wetzler Funeral Service Inc
206 N Spring St
Bellefonte, PA 16823
(814) 355-4261
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Centre Daily Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved