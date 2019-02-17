Ronnie L. Rogers January 6, 1945January 26, 2019 Ronnie L. Rogers, 74, of Bellefonte, and formerly of State College, passed away Saturday, January 26, 2019, at Mount Nittany Medical Center, State College. Born in Bellefonte on January 6,1 945, he was the twin-son of the late Gerald L. Rogers (1961) and the late Geraldine (Vonda) Rogers Bohn (2011). Ronnie graduated from State College High School in 1963. He continued working on the Rogers family dairy farm until 1971. Ronnie enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1972 and received an honorable discharge in 1975. He was employed from 1971 through 1972 and again from 1975 through 1981 at Centre Hills Country Club working on the golf course greens turf maintenance program. Ron was then employed by Penn State University in janitorial and landscaping maintenance services from 1977-1985 and Penn State Horticulture farm from 1987 thru 1990. Ron in 1991 went to work at R.B. Winter State Park Dept. of Environmental Resources in Mifflinburg, PA. Ronnie was an avid outdoorsman, sharing his knowledge and love of farming on the family farm with family and friends. When able he enjoyed the open road on his motorcycle. His hobbies included coin and stamp collecting. Ronnie is survived by his loving twin sister Bonnie (Rogers) Moerschbacher, regrettable, his caring brother Gerald (Sonny) Rogers recently passed away on Monday, February 11, 2019. His nieces include Michelle and Wendy Moerschbacher, and Kimberly Packer, and nephew Terry Rogers (Gina) of Bellefonte. Visitation will be 11:00 am 1:00 pm on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Mark D. Heintzelman Funeral and Cremation Services, 1034 Benner Pike, State College, where a funeral service will take place at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow in Centre County Memorial Park, (located next to the funeral home) with military honors accorded.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Feb. 17, 2019