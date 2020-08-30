1/1
Rosalie DiLiberto Lettiere
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosalie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosalie DiLiberto Lettiere June 23, 1933-August 28, 2020 Rosalie DiLiberto Lettiere, of State College, formerly of Hazleton PA passed away at age 87 on Friday, August 28, 2020. Rosalie passed away peacefully at her home with James, her husband, by her bedside. She is in eternity with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was born on June 23, 1933 and was the daughter of the late Augustino and Carmella DiLiberto. She is survived by James J. Lettiere, her husband of 57 years, three children and one granddaughter, Lisa J. Lettiere and her daughter Meggie Leigh of Montoursville, PA, James P. Lettiere and Laura Simonetti, his partner and her daughter, Callie, of Belleville, PA and Jason R. Lettiere and Lori, his wife, of Centre Hall, PA and brother Robert DiLiberto and Bernice, his wife, of Drums, PA. She was preceded in death by her sister Mary Bonina, and four brothers James, Richard, John, and Joseph DiLiberto. Rosalie worked numerous jobs throughout her career as a real estate agent, executive secretary, and administrative support for multiple Penn State University offices. She was an accomplished cook and baker and enjoyed oil painting and quilt making. Rosalie was a member of the Hazleton Choraliers and Our Lady of Victory choir. She had a keen sense of music and enjoyed singing. She was a loving wife and mother and was kind hearted and very intelligent. She will be deeply missed by her family and many friends. There will be a memorial service at 11:00AM on Wednesday, September 2nd, 2020 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, 820 Westerly Parkway, State College, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Bob Perks Cancer Assistance Fund, PO Box 313, State College PA 16804 http://www.bobperksfund.org Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guestbook may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Koch Funeral Home - State College
2401 S. Atherton Street
State College, PA 16801
(814) 237-2712
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Centre Daily Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved