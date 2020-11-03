Rosalind "Tina" Lea Burman

February 23, 1962 - October 30, 2020

State College, Pennsylvania - It is not the length of life, but the depth of life.

Rosalind "Tina" Lea Burman passed away on Friday, October 30th, 2020 with family beside her at Juniper Skilled Care at Brookline, State College, PA.

Tina was born on February 23, 1962 at Centre Community Hospital in Bellefonte, PA to Stella Confer Burman and Henry M. Burman.

Tina is survived by her siblings Barbara Burman Ermol (Larry) of State College, PA, Brian N. Burman (Kathy) of Monticello, GA, and Russell Burman (Robin) of State College, PA. She is also survived by 3 nieces and 2 nephews along with 3 great-nieces and 2 great-nephews.

Tina was an animal lover and had many pets through out her lifetime including cats, dogs, goats, chickens, lambs and raccoons. She graduated from State High and went on to earn her B.S. in Physical Education/Sports Business from Penn State University in 1984. While attending Penn State, Tina started her business career working for Action Sports in downtown State College. She relocated to the Allentown/Easton area to work her way up the corporate ladder for various businesses before finding a spot at Daytimers, Inc. While there Tina's positions included Supervisor for Corporate Accounts and Business Operations. In 2002 she moved on to take a position at Crayola. There she managed sales teams responsible for 800 accounts, traveled the east coast for trade shows and reported to the Vice President of Sales. In 2007 Tina moved on for the quiet life in the country, purchasing the Walter Martin property in Roaring Spring, PA. She restored the Martin house and turned it into a 5 bedroom retreat known as the Sunhearth Trails Bed and Breakfast. In her 10 years there Tina's love of entertaining, cooking, antiques and genealogy combined to make Sunhearth a memorable and relaxing place where guests would return year after year. Along with running the bed and breakfast, Tina enjoyed working for Blair County Health Choices in Hollidaysburg. One of Tina's last accomplishments was working on the H.O.P.E. Drop In center in Altoona, PA. H.O.P.E. Drop In provides a safe place promoting health, opportunity, purpose and empowerment for those in recovery.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, Tina's family asks that you make a donation in her name to either Pets Come First at 2451 General Potter Highway, Centre Hall, PA 16828 or H.O.P.E. Drop In 711 9th Avenue, Altoona, PA. 16602.





