Rose A. Tressler February 24, 1957October 22, 2019 Rose A. Tressler, 62, of Bellefonte, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at Mount Nittany Medical Center. Born in Bellefonte, on February 24, 1957, she was the daughter of the late John J. and Gloria (Rossman) Tressler. Rose is survived by her three children, Joe Tressler of Bellefonte, Misty Tressler of Lock Haven, and Desiree Yakich of Bellefonte, and five grandchildren. Also surviving are nine sisters: Peg, Barb, Judy, Diane, Marion, Connie, Maynie, Elaine and Bonnie Lou, and one brother, Jessy. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four siblings, Gib, Bub, Darlene, and infant brother, Jeffery Lynn. Rose was a member of the Coleville Presbyterian Church, and dedicated herself to her family and friends. Family will hold a closing ceremony on Friday, November 1, 2019, at 3pm, at Meyers Cemetery in Bellefonte. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Oct. 30, 2019