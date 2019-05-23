Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose Ann Kaleita. View Sign Service Information Koch Funeral Home - State College 2401 S. Atherton Street State College , PA 16801 (814)-237-2712 Send Flowers Obituary

Rose Ann Kaleita Rose Ann Kaleita, 94, died Friday, May 17, 2019, at Christ the King Manor in DuBois, PA. She was born on Long Island, N Y on 3-31-25, the daughter of Charles and Rose Benoit. She attended Hicksville schools and Rockland Community College. On August 19, 1945 she married her high school sweetheart, the late George Kaleita. She is survived by 4 sons, Bruce (Lynn), Gary (Cindy), and Robert, all of Florida, and Douglas of Atlanta, Georgia, a sister Ruth Baranello of Louisiana, 8 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, George, her son, Brian, her granddaughter, Maggie, and her sister, Helen. Rose Ann was a realtor in Bucks county, PA, and later in Florida, and also served as a school board member in the New Hope Solebury school district in Bucks Co. in the 1970's, in addition to her main job of raising 5 sons! She moved to State College in 2002, after living in Florida, and later spending many years living on beautiful Lake Nottely in Georgia. She was an expert seamstress, and in later years enjoyed travel with her husband to many countries in South America, and to Europe, Israel and Poland. She was a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, State College. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Our Lady of Victory Church, 820 Westerly Parkway, State College, with Fr. Antony Sudherson officiating. Burial will be in Centre County Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to donor's favorite charity. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guest book may be entered at

