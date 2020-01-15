Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose M. Corage Plozner. View Sign Service Information Wetzler Funeral Service Inc 206 N Spring St Bellefonte , PA 16823 (814)-355-4261 Send Flowers Obituary

Rose M. (Corage) Plozner December 1,1928January 13, 2020 Rose M. (Corage) Plozner, 91, of Bellefonte, passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020, at Juniper Village in State College. Born in Pleasant Gap on December 1, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Joseph J. and Helena (Communale) Corage. On September 5, 1950, she married her beloved husband, Francis G. Plozner, who preceded her in death on April 28, 2015, after sharing 65 years of marriage together. Rose was a 1946 graduate of Bellefonte High School. She worked in the kitchen at Bellefonte Elementary School for 37 years until her retirement in 2009. She is survived by one son, John Plozner (Linda) of Bellefonte, and three daughters, Cindy Sturcken (Harry) of Fairport, NY, Sue Royer (Terry) of Pleasant Gap, and Nancy Fisher (Terry) of Centre Hall, eight grandchildren, Elizabeth Plozner Chalfa (Josh), Matthew Royer (Beth), Michael Sturcken (Jennifer), Jeremy Royer (Heather), Todd Sturcken, Ryan, Austin and Nicholas Fisher, and six great-grandchildren, Gavin Chalfa, Andrew, Liliana and Hallee Royer, Eliza and Henry Sturcken. Also surviving is one brother, Veto Corage of Linden. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by 9 siblings. Rose was a lifetime member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Bellefonte and shared her strong devotion to the church with her husband and family. There will be a public viewing held on Thursday, January 16, 2020, from 6-8pm, at Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. at 206 N. Spring Street, Bellefonte. There will be a Christian Wake service held following the viewing at 8pm at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020, at 10am, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church at 134 E. Bishop Street, Bellefonte, with Father George Jakopac officiating. Burial will immediately follow at St. John's Catholic Cemetery in Bellefonte. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Angel Fund at St. John's Catholic School at 116 E. Bishop Street, Bellefonte, PA 16823 or to Family Hospice at 201 Chestnut Avenue, Altoona, PA 16601. Online condolences may be made to the family at

