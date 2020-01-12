Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roseanna M. Kersavage. View Sign Service Information Wetzler Funeral Service Inc 206 N Spring St Bellefonte , PA 16823 (814)-355-4261 Send Flowers Obituary

Roseanna M. Kersavage June 24, 1937 January 8, 2020 Roseanna M. Kersavage, 82, of Belle- fonte, died Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Mount Nittany Medical Center. Born on June 24, 1937, the daughter of the late Michael P. Kersavage and Julianna J. (Hitzner) Kersavage. She was a 1955 graduate of Bellefonte High School, a 1958 graduate of Geisinger Medical Center School of Nursing. She earned her BS, Nursing degree from Misericordia College, an MEd in Education from the Pennsylvania State University. Roseanna was a Registered Nurse for over 50 years. She retired from Commonwealth of PA, DPW, Selinsgrove Center where she was a Psychiatric Nurse Instructor, Director of Staff Dev., Assistant Director of Nursing and Director of Nursing Education. Roseanna loved to travel so after she retired she visited most states and went on cruises to other countries. Roseanna is survived by her sisters, Charlotte Pilewski (Norbert) of Pittsburgh and Patricia Mauk (Adrian) of Milesburg, and a sister-in-law Susan (Kellogg) Kersavage. She is also survived by nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her companion, Sarah Snyder, and her brother, Robert M. Kersavage. There will be a public viewing held on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, from 10-11am, at St. Joseph Catholic Church at 68 Center Street, Danville. Funeral Mass will immediately follow at 11am, at the church, with Rev. Timothy D. Marcoe officiating. Burial will directly follow in All Saints Cemetery in Elysburg. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church at 68 Center Street, Danville, PA 17821 or to . Online condolences may be made to the family at

