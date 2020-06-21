Rosemarie "Rhodie" Fagan April 26, 1924 ~ June 6, 2020 Rosemarie "Rhodie" Fagan, 96, of State College, died peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Foxdale Village, State College. Born April 26, 1924, in Waterbury, CT, she was the fifth of nine children of the late Anthony and Antoinette Vendetti Niro. On September 14, 1946 she married Edward R. Fagan in Waterbury, CT who preceded her in death on November 14, 1990. She is survived by six children, Patricia A. Wild and her husband Charles of Port Matilda, Timothy P. Fagan of State College, Paul M. Fagan and his wife Betty Kay of Alexandria, VA, Barry E. Fagan and his wife Amy of Naples, FL, Christopher J. Fagan and his wife Rebecca Kay of The Villages, FL, and Corinne M. Fagan of Philipsburg; two sisters, Antoinette Vastola of Fort Myers, FL, and Roberta Desormeaux of Waterbury, CT; six grandchildren, Erica Hogue and her husband Kelly, Stacey Perry and her husband Jonathan, Edward (Alex) Fagan and his wife Kala, Michael Fagan and his fiancé, Carlen Rowan, Benjamin Fagan, Maura Fagan; and three great-grandchildren, Hayden, Alexander and Carson Hogue. Growing up, Rhodie was an active member of the Waterbury Girls Club and graduated fourth in her Wilby High School Class of 1941. During WWII Rhodie was the secretary for the Commander of the Navy Auxiliary Air Field, Hyannis, MA. She was an Administrative Assistant at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, and later, in the Nutrition Department at Penn State's College of Health & Human Development. She attended Penn State while raising six children. Rhodie lived for her family and she was a master at balancing their many different activities as well as her checkbook. She was treasurer of her stock club and found time to enjoy Bridge with dear friends. At the urging of her husband, she began playing golf at age 55 and this became her passion. Rhodie was an avid PSU men's basketball fan and 35-year season ticket holder who prominently displayed her autographed and framed poster of the 2009 NIT Championship Team. After moving into the continuing care community at Foxdale Village, State College, in 2011 she became a regular at Mexican Train Fridays and Sunday Night Movies. Rhodie embraced Foxdale's always caring environment and her family is thankful for her wonderful experience. Rhodie was a compassionate, loving, and fiercely independent role model and matriarch who lived her life by example. Her family appreciates her devotion and the sacrifices she made to make them better human beings. They love and miss her. Rhodie was a member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church. She sat in the same pew with the same friends every Sunday for many years. Due to Covid-19 services will regrettably be private and at the discretion of the family. Burial will be in Graysville Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Edward R. Fagan Memorial Fund in the College of Education at Penn State University: raise.psu.edu/Fagan. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guestbook may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com, or visit us on Facebook.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Jun. 21, 2020.