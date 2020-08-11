Roslyn Kleinerman December 4, 1926-August 5, 2020 Roslyn Kleinerman, 93, of State College, went to heaven Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 at her home in HARMONY @ State College. Born Dec. 4, 1926, in NYC, she was the daughter of Julius Kowaloff and Pauline Daly Kowaloff. On Dec. 7, 1946, Roz married Max Kleinerman, her boyfriend from 16 years of age. Roz is survived by two children, Rebecca Stegall & her husband, Greg, of Boalsburg, and Joan Kleinerman Bram of Stony Brook, N.Y.; two granddaughters Paije Davis and her husband, Josh, and Mallory Bram and her husband Clinton Pong; and four great-grandchildren, Emily Davis, Katelyn Davis, Susannah Pong, and Theodore (Teddy) Pong. Roslyn was "classy and a little sassy." She was a beautiful, strong, courageous, independent woman full of wisdom and love. Roslyn excelled in math and pursued a career as an accountant, which always made her proud because she said not many females went into a math career in her day. She was the assistant Director of Administration, Controller, at the Anti Defamation League, where she worked for many decades. Starting at an early age (during WWII), she aspired to be part of many civil rights organizations. Roslyn dedicated her life to her family. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, daughter, mother-in-law, & grandmother, and was especially proud to be a great-grandmother (GG) of four. Her last year of life had several difficult months due to the pandemic and illness. But for approximately 8 months, her new home in HARMONY @ State College was full of fun, friendship, activities galore, and a loving staff who Roslyn called "friends & family." HARMONY SQUARE, although home for a short time, was there every minute with support until Roz's life journey was over. She was comforted through 365 Hospice & Adult Transitional Care, as well. Her family is thankful for everyone, near and far, who loved Roslyn and kept her in their prayers. Roslyn will be missed by all who loved her dearly. A private graveside service, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband, will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at New Montefiore Cemetery in Babylon, N.Y.; with the Rabbi Stephen Karol officiating. For those unable to travel during this time, a special prayer will be said. Memorial contributions can be made to the charity of your choice
.
