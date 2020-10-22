Roxy Bell Davis July 11, 1926 ~ October 18, 2020 Roxy Bell Davis, 94, most recently of Centre Hall, went home to be with her heavenly Father on Sunday, October 18, 2020. Born July 11, 1926, she was the daughter of Cora (Rumberger) Behrer and Chester W. Behrer. She was united in marriage to the late Robert K. "Ken" Davis on July 11, 1948 and shared 52 loving years with him until his passing in August 2000. Roxy was one of eight children; she is survived by one brother, Donald Behrer of Unionville, and one sister, B. Fay Ward, of Bethalto, Illinois. She was preceded in death by four brothers: Merle, Stanley, Charles, and Derwood Behrer; and one sister, Helen Fisher. Roxy was the loving and devoted mother of four children: Edna B. (Robert E., Jr.) Miller of Petersburg, Wesley C. Davis, Sr. of Petersburg, Donna J. (Todd) Markle of Spring Mills, and an infant daughter, Roxy F. Davis, who preceded her in death. Roxy also raised a niece, Selma F. (Gerald) Thompson of State College. She is survived by eight grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren, who kept the sparkle in her eyes. Born in Graysville, Huntingdon County, Roxy grew up in farming country and developed a life-long work ethic reflective of her upbringing. She graduated from Warrior's Mark Franklin High School and attended Huntingdon Secretarial School. Roxy performed bookkeeping services for C.W. Behrer & Son located in Bellefonte, Graysville, and Tyrone. She was a devoted Christian and was a member of the Upper Spruce Creek Presbyterian Church in Graysville for over 59 years. She often played piano for Sunday school classes and performed various church duties over her lifetime. Roxy was a member of the UCT organization. Roxy was a loving homemaker and supported her husband during his tenure as District Forester for Rothrock State Forest, headquartered at Whipple Dam State Park. She was a frequent caretaker for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren alike, spoiling each with her amazing gift for crafts, board games, cards, and love of nature. She was a talented artist and often made coloring pages for her grandchildren. One of Roxy's favorite pastimes was playing children's songs on the piano and singing with the children. She enjoyed shuttling grandchildren to and from church and made sure no one was ever hungry, with an extensive resume of home-cooked foods notably homemade bread, Shoofly Pie, cranberry relish, and "bird seed" trail mix. Roxy regularly cooked meals for the Rocky Ridge hunting camp during hunting season. She volunteered in the nursing office and hospital library at Mount Nittany Medical Center and was honored for her many hours of service. Roxy enjoyed reading, sewing, playing piano, gardening, word puzzles, and watching Lawrence Welk on television. She had an affinity for bird watching and was particularly fond of cardinals. Roxy will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. In keeping with her wishes, her body has been cremated. A private graveside service will be held at the Graysville Cemetery under the direction of Cox Funeral Home, Warrior's Mark, PA with the Rev. Carl Campbell officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Upper Spruce Creek Presbyterian Church 2620 Spruce Creek Rd, Pennsylvania Furnace, PA 16865.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store