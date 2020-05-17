Roy L. "Herk" Henry August 31, 1925-May 14, 2020 Roy L. "Herk" Henry, 94, formerly of Gregg Twp. Centre Co. passed away at the home of his daughter and son-in-law, Dianne and John Warfield, Jr. of Dysart on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Herk was born on August 31, 1925 in State College a son of the late Roy B. and Roxie A. Breon Henry. On April 15, 2004 he married the former Nancy J. Ripka Chamberlin who preceded him in death. In addition to his daughter Dianne L. (John) Warfield, Jr. of Dysart, Herk is also survived by his daughters, Gloria J. (Dave) Fetters of Bellefonte, and Nancy L. Brown of GA., Stacy L. Ostrofsky of Munson; his 14 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters, Betty Zettle of Spring Mills, Adeline Sweeley of Spring Mills, and his brother, Gerald Henry of Spring Mills. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews. Herk attended State College High School. He was a U. S. Army Veteran of WWII serving in France with the Company E 397 Infantry Division. He was discharged with the rank of Sergeant and received several decorations. Herk retired from Penn State University in 1985, as a Campus Police Officer and Student Parking Coordinator having retired with 30 years of service. He was a life member of the Disabled American Veterans, Juniata Valley Chapter 13, of Lewistown. He enjoyed his cats and feeding the birds. He played baseball and softball and also coached Little League in the county for many years and was an avid sports fan. He was of the Protestant faith. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his son, Carlton "Butch" Henry, his two grandsons, Christopher Henry, Brandon Weller; and his brothers, Ronald Henry and Richard Henry. Funeral Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Williams Cemetery, Huston Twp., Centre Co. where full Military Honors will be accorded. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of The Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. 201 Spring St., Milesburg, PA. Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhomeandcremationservicesinc.com
Published in Centre Daily Times on May 17, 2020.