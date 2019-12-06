Roy N. Wellar August 8, 1940 ~ December 4, 2019 Roy N. Wellar, 79, of rural Julian, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Mount Nittany Medical Center, surrounded by his family. Roy was born in Julian, on August 8, 1940, a son of the late William and Pauline Martin Wellar. Roy is survived by his sons, Rodney N. (Sherri) Wellar of rural Julian, Scott E. (Leslie) Wellar of rural Julian, and Brian K. (Denise) of Howard; also surviving are his 8 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, 3 step-grandchildren and 5 step-great grandchildren. Roy was employed at Penn Dot for 35 years before his retirement, and had received numerous safety awards for his achievements. In his spare time some of his many hobbies included, coaching baseball, hunting, fishing, gardening, and in general "tinkering" on outdoor projects. He also enjoyed taking his buddy, Bentley, on his short trips for ice cream. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Albert Wellar. Family and friends will be received on Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 1 PM - 3 PM at The Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc. 201 Spring St., Milesburg, funeral services will follow at 3 PM with Pastor Mike Fisher, officiating. Burial will be in Oak Ridge Cemetery, Union Twp., Centre Co. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc. in Milesburg. Online condolences may be made to www.deankwetzlerfuneralhomeandcremationservice.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Dec. 6, 2019