Roy William Beck
Roy William Beck September 22, 1940 ~ May 25, 2020 Roy William Beck, 79, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, at his home in Port Matilda. He was born on September 22, 1940, in Bellefonte, PA; a son of the late Paul and Helen (Johnson) Beck. On September 19, 1961, he married Beverly (Domanick) Beck who survives at home. Mr. Beck ran an operated his own excavating business for over 30 years. He enjoyed hunting and being outdoors. In addition to his wife Beverly, he is survived by two children, Teresa Spayd (Joe) of Port Matilda, Brian Beck of MD; two grandchildren, Joey and Harley Spayd; he is also survived by his sister Janet Moore of Port Matilda. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his brother Brady Beck. Family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. -1:00 p.m. on Monday, June 1, 2020, at the Mark D. Heintzelman Funeral and Cremation Services, 1034 Benner Pike, State College, PA 16801. The funeral service will immediately follow with Pastor Sam Reese officiating. Burial will then take place at Centre County Memorial Park with military honors. An online guest book may be signed and condolences sent to the family atwww.heintzelmanfuneralhome.com

Published in Centre Daily Times on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Mark D. Heintzelman Funeral and Cremation Services P. C. - State College
1034 Benner Pike
State College, PA 16801
814 234 0332
