Ruby A. Hockenberry January 10, 1947August 3, 2019 Ruby A. Hockenberry, 72, of Bellefonte, passed away at her residence surrounded by her family on Saturday, August 3, 2019. Ruby was born on January 10, 1947, in Julian, a daughter of the late Benjamin and Margaret Craig Walk. On August 17, 1963, she married Edward M. Hockenberry, who preceded her in death on December 16, 2014. Ruby is survived by her daughters, Denise (Steven) Hull of Bellefonte, Melissa (Ben) Norris of Sharon, PA and her sons, Scott Hockenberry and Bryan Hockenberry both of Bellefonte. Ruby is also survived by her 8 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; her sister, Darlene Hockenberry of Bellefonte, and her brother, Howard Walk of Orviston. Ruby was employed at the Bellefonte Area School District in Food Services. She was of the Protestant faith. She enjoyed crocheting, doing ceramics, reading, and she especially enjoyed spending time with her family, and she loved animals. Funeral services and burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc. 201 Spring St., Milesburg. Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhomeandcremationserviceinc.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Aug. 6, 2019