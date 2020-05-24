Ruby Ileene Fetterolf Ruby Ileene was the oldest child of Ruby Jo (Lawrence) and E. Ivor Williams, Jr. Ileene was born in Cannonsburg, PA and grew up in Eighty Four R. D., PA, on a small farm. Ileene attended a one room country school house for her elementary years eight grades, forty children, one-room school! She went to high school in Monongahela for two and a half years and Trinity High School for one semester, and then graduated from Allentown Bible Institute in 1946. Allentown is where she met Leroy Fetterolf. They were married in Washington, PA in 1948. They had one child, Laurel Elaine Fetterolf. They pastored a church in Ashland, PA and Coleville, PA before Leroy went into evangelistic work for the rest of his ministry. Ileene worked at Stocker's Chevrolet, Dunlap Ford, and then for Joel Confer for twenty years as an accountant and office manager. She also worked part-time at the PA Automobile Auction in Mill Hall, PA. She was a Notary for forty years. She attended Penn State at the age of 80, taking a course in creative writing. She delighted in writing stories and poetry and in coloring with coloring pencils. She was an avid reader over her lifetime. Ileene lived in Zion (rural Bellefonte), PA for fifty years and attended the Zion Community Church. Her husband preceded her in death in March 2007. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Norma Lou (Williams) and her husband, Philip Vallet, and a brother, Edward Ivor Williams III. She has one living sister, Donna (Williams) Dieter (Harold Dale) from Williamstown, NJ and many dear nieces and nephews. She has two living cousins, Ruby Veree (Lawrence) Schultz and Alice (Lawrence) Ferrari. The memorial service will be held at a later date with Pastor Scott Brown officiating. Contributions may be made to the Gideons International, P. O. Box 89, Pine Grove Mills, PA 16868-0089 or to Grane Hospice Care, 115 Union Avenue, Altoona, PA 16602. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring Street, Milesburg. Onine condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhomeandcremationserviceinc.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Centre Daily Times on May 24, 2020.