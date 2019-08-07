Ruby J. Jordan August 23, 1925August 4, 2019 Ruby J. Jordan, 93, of York, PA and formerly of Centre County died August 4, 2019. She was the wife of the late Rev. Mark S. Jordan. Bon August 23, 1925 in Colyer, PA, she was the daughter of the late Daniel and Belle (Fleisher) Fohringer. She was the youngest of 9 children. Ruby is survived by her son, Daniel and his wife, Karen Jordan of Red Lion, PA. Graveside services will be held Friday, August 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Zion Hill Cemetery, 208 Church Hill Road, Centre Hall, PA 16820. For more service information in the York area and a full obituary, please visit www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Aug. 7, 2019