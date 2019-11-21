Guest Book View Sign Service Information Steven R Neff Funeral Home 120 W Main St Millheim , PA 16854 (814)-349-5623 Visitation 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Faith Alive Fellowship 4394 Penns Valley Road Spring Mills , PA View Map Memorial service 1:00 PM Faith Alive Fellowship 4394 Penns Valley Road Spring Mills , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Rufus Calvin "Pete" Guise- white, of Aarons- burg, passed away on November 17, 2019. He lived a lovely life of 85 years. Rufus was preceded in death by his late wife Marion Louise "Mert" Guisewhite, whom he married on December 2, 1954, and, one son, Robert Walter Guisewhite (survived by Sharon Hosterman). Rufus is survived by his three children, Cory Guisewhite, Lisa Martin (Darryl) and Scott Guisewhite (Becky); ten grandchildren, Julie, Joni, Courtney, Cody, Taylor, Brittany, Linsey, Charles, David and Robert. Also surviving are seven great grandchildren, Adelaide, Caleb, Issac, Ava, Pheobe, Malayna and Fenway; one sister, Frances Confer; and one brother, Donald Guisewhite (Shirley). Rufus retired with 20+ years of service from the Creamery at Penn State University. Upon retirement he didn't quit working, he was always on the go, doing something. He loved farming, camping, riding horses and going out to eat. He drove the Amish to various destinations for many years. Perhaps most of all Rufus enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was a member of the Millheim Legion Keystone Post # 444, the Millheim Fireman's Club and the Union County Sportsman Club. We are saddened by his passing, and he will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Family and friends will be received on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 11:00am -1:00 pm at the Faith Alive Fellowship, 4394 Penns Valley Road, Spring Mills, followed by the memorial service at 1:00 pm with Pastor Chris Korn officiating. Contributions in memory of Rufus may be given to the Faith Alive Fellwoship, 4394 Penns Valley Road, Spring Mills, PA 16875.

