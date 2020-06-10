Russell A. "Brownie" Brown
Russell A. "Brownie" Brown June 22, 1941- June 6, 2020 Russell A. "Brownie" Brown, 78 of Bellefonte, proud father and grandfather passed away peacefully with his family by his side Saturday, June 6, 2020 in Bellefonte. He was born on June 22, 1941 in Bellefonte, the son of George & Helen Shultz Brown. He married Renee Brown who resides at home. Russell graduated from Bellefonte High School class of 59. Brownie was a tool and dye maker at Cerro of Bellefonte where he retired after 42 years of service. He proudly served his country in the National Guard. Russ is survived by his wife, one son; Tom Crawford of Bellefonte, one daughter; Tasha (Monty) Rockey of Julian, two brothers; George (Linda) Brown Jr. and Richard "Dick" (Janet) Brown both of Bellefonte, one sister-in-law; Louise Brown Mundy of Bellefonte, two grandchildren; Clair "Tripp" Rockey III and Russell "Cade" Rockey and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother Don Brown. Russ was a lifetime member of the Undine Fire Co. where he served as a trustee and he was a member of the Faith United Methodist Church of Bellefonte. He was an avid hunter and fisherman with his dad and brothers. He played on the "Hot Dogs" softball team in Bellefonte and he was a member of the Flatrock Rod and Gun Club where he enjoyed spending time with his hunting buddies since 1983. Per Russ's wishes services there will be no services Memorial contributions may be made to the Undine Fire Company in Bellefonte, Pa. Online condolences www.kader-neff.com

Published in Centre Daily Times on Jun. 10, 2020.
