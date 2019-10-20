Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Russell C. Spotts. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Russell C. Spotts June 19, 1942October 18, 2019 Russell C. Spotts, 77, of rural Julian, passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019, at Mount Nittany Medical Center. Russ was born on June 19, 1942, in Bellefonte, a son of the late Roy C. and Nellie Mae Custer Spotts. On November 26, 1966, he married the former Althea I. (Foltz ) Spotts, who survives at home. Also surviving is his daughter, Cynthia S. Spotts of rural Julian and his son, Robert C. Spotts also of rural Julian, his 2 grandchildren, Ryan C. Spotts and Shanelle P. Spotts both of rural Julian; his sisters, Doris (Raymond) Jodon of Belleville and Eloise (Jim) Grant of Lamar, his brother, David E. (Eileen) Spotts of Belleville. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Russ proudly served his country, having served in the U.S. Navy from 1964-1968. Russ was a 1960 graduate of Bald Eagle Area High School. He was employed in the masonry department at Penn State University retiring in 1999. Russ was a member of Brookside Wesleyan Church. He cherished spending time with his grandchildren. Russ was a gentleman farmer, he enjoyed gardening and canning. He was an active member in the Unionville Community Center and was treasurer. He had worked at BEA High School in maintenance and also for Lloyd Spotts Construction. Family and friends will be received on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 6 PM-8 PM at the Brookside Wesleyan Church, 403 Bush Hollow Road, Julian, and from 10 AM-11 AM time of services on Saturday October 26, 2019, with Pastor Edward Lindsey and Pastor Michael Reese, officiating. Burial will be in Bush Hollow Cemetery, Union Twp. Centre Co. Military honors will be accorded at the church. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of The Dean K. Wetzler and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring St., Milesburg. Online condolences may be made at

