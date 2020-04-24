Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Russell L. "Russ" Swanger. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Russell L. "Russ" Swanger March 30, 1953 ~ April 20, 2020 Russell L. "Russ" Swan- ger, 67, of Centre Hall, passed away at his home on Monday, April 20, 2020. Born on March 30, 1953, he was the son the late Russell and Winafred (Harmon) Swanger. Russ was a 1971 graduate of Penns Valley High School. He had earned a degree in accounting from South Hills Business School later in life, started his company, RussCo Technology, and prepared taxes for others. He worked for Chemcut/Atotech, manufacturing etching equipment, for many years. While there he developed lifelong friendships. Russ was an avid fisherman. He could be found fishing with his buddies, Dave and John, all over the place. He would take his boat out on Raystown Lake, Coyler Lake, Stone Valley Lake and Sayers Dam. He enjoyed gardening and shared a garden with his cousin, Edwina. In 2014, he lost his only sister and took in her dogs as his own. He loved and adored "Harley" and "Tanner". He was, and always will be, known for his ability to fix anything, his extreme organizational skills, and being the man that was always willing to offer a helping hand. Russ is survived by numerous cousins, including Edwina L. Sims of Centre Hall, his cherished friends; Dave, Karen, and John, and so many others he touched throughout his lifetime. Along with his parents, Russ was preceded in death by his sister, Sally Swanger. At Russ's request, there will be a Celebration of Life at a later date to honor his memory. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Russ's memory to Hope's Dream Rescue and Sanctuary, 121 Bullit Run Road, Howard, PA 16841, or to any local animal shelter/rescue of the donor's choice. Arrangements have been entrusted to Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, Inc 228 S. Pennsylvania Ave. #579 Centre Hall, PA 16828. An online guest book can be signed or condolences to the family and friends available at

