Russell R. Harpster June 20, 1926 February 14, 2019 Russell R. Harpster, 92, passed away peacefully on February 14, 2019 at Epworth Manor Personal Care Home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Gatesburg on June 20, 1926, the son of Robert M. and Florence (Rossman) Harpster. On June 30, 1946, at the Lutheran Parsonage in Pine Grove Mills he married his wife of 72 years, Myrtle F. Ellenberger, who survives. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, William R. (Ginny) Harpster, and two daughters, Eileen K. (Mike) Swales and Connie L. Moore, all of Warriors Mark; six grandchildren: Christy Gampe, Cheri McConnell, Jeffrey Harpster, Jaime Richard, Rusty and Randy Moore; 6 great grandchildren; brothers Allen and Earnest Harpster and sister Dorothy Johnson, all of Warriors Mark. He was preceded in death by a sister, Geraldine Struble, brother Ralph Harpster, and son-in-law Denny Moore. He was a life long member of the Gatesburg Lutheran Church and was on the Board of Directors of the Gatesburg Cemetery Association. He taught Sunday School for many years and was on the Church Council. He was a lifetime member of Iron Workers International Union #772. He retired in 1983 following 35 years of service. He enjoyed horse shoe pitching, spring turkey hunting, and attending fairs. The funeral service will be held on Sunday, February 17, at 3 p.m. at the Gatesburg Lutheran Church with Rev. Susan J. Williamson officiating. Internment will follow in the Gatesburg Cemetery. Friends will be received on Sunday at the church from 1 p.m. until the time of services. Memorials in his name may be made to the Gatesburg Cemetery Association, c/o Connie Moore, 1607 W. Gatesburg Road, Warriors Mark, PA 16877. Arrangements are under the direction of the Bruce E. Cox Funeral Home, Warriors Mark.

1618 Ridge Rd

Warriors Mark , PA 16877

