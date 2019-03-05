Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Anna Haagen. View Sign

Ruth Anna Haagen October 27, 1926 March 3, 2019 Ruth Anna Haagen, Loving Mother, Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother, 92, of Snydertown Road, Howard, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Mount Nittany Medical Center. She was born on October 27, 1926 a daughter of the late John and Ethel Gunsallus Waltz. On January 12, 1946, in Lock Haven she was united in marriage to the love of her life, Harry " Boots" Haagen, who preceded her. Ruth is survived by her daughter, Judy ( Jeffrey) Seymour, Daughter-in-law, Paula Haagen, grandchildren , Amy Haagen ( Chris) Evans,David ( Amy ) Haagen, Kelly ( Franklin ) Berkey, Nicholas ( Jennifer ) Seymour, great-grandchildren, Adam, Chase, and Gage Evans, and Ethan and Landon Haagen, Kaitlyn, Allison, and Lauren Berkey, and Grant and Owen Seymour. She was "Nana" to her beloved grand and great-grandchildren and she loved spending time with all of them. Ruth is also survived by two brothers, Carl and Robert Waltz. Along with her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her son, Larry Haagen, and a brother, Loyd Waltz. Ruth lived a full life. In her earlier years she had worked at the Lock Haven Silk Mill as well as Woolworth's. After marrying "Boots" they bought their home in Snydertown were they aquired the Larch Tree Filling Station. She enjoyed camping, particularly at Grange Fair, and she also enjoyed cooking and baking for her family and loved her flower gardens. She liked knitting, crocheting, and sewing, square dancing, and in her retirement years her and her husband lived at Lake Okeechobee, Florida, in the winter months enjoying the fishing and the sunshine there at the lake. She was a member of St. Mark Lutheran Church and in her earlier years had been a Sunday School Teacher and a member of the choir, and the Willing Workers. She was a member of the Walker Twp. Fire Company Auxillary, The Red Hat's, The Frustated Housewive's Bowling League, and Eastern Star. A service celebrating her life will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mark Lutheran Church, Snydertown Road, Howard, with Pastor Evelyn Wald officiating. Friends will be received on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Kader-Neff Funeral Home, 135 W. Main St., Howard. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Mark Lutheran Church, 850 Snydertown Road, Howard,PA. 16841 Online condolences may be made at

135 Main St

Howard , PA 16841

