Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth C. Podlaszewski. View Sign

Ruth C. Podlaszewski May 30, 1929 April 16, 2019 Ruth C. Podlaszewski, 89, of Unity Township, died peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 in Hempfield Manor, Greensburg. She was born May 30, 1929 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, a daughter of the late Joseph M. and Agnes T. (Kowalski) Koscielniak. Prior to retirement she had been a medical secretary for the Veteran's Administration in Milwaukee, then El Paso, Texas. She later worked for Valley Heating and Air Conditioning in McMurray. She was a member of St. Vincent Basilica, Latrobe and was a senior center volunteer in State College. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her daughter, Linda Evans; and her sister, Agnes "Dolly" McAuliffe. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Raymond B. Podlaszewski; three sons, Kenneth Podlaszewski and wife Cindy, of McMurray, Robert Podlaszewski and wife Laurie, of Greensburg, and David Podlaszewski and wife Leslie, of Sharptown, MD; two daughters, Pamela Murawski and husband Dennis, of Cinnaminson, NJ, and Kim Christian and husband Duane, of Washington; 15 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. Friends will be received from 4 to 8 PM Tuesday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 516 Stanton Street, Greensburg. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 AM Wednesday at St. Vincent Basilica, 300 Fraser Purchase Rd., Latrobe. Everyone please go directly to the church. Private interment will be held in St. Adalbert Cemetery, Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Ruth C. Podlaszewski May 30, 1929 April 16, 2019 Ruth C. Podlaszewski, 89, of Unity Township, died peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 in Hempfield Manor, Greensburg. She was born May 30, 1929 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, a daughter of the late Joseph M. and Agnes T. (Kowalski) Koscielniak. Prior to retirement she had been a medical secretary for the Veteran's Administration in Milwaukee, then El Paso, Texas. She later worked for Valley Heating and Air Conditioning in McMurray. She was a member of St. Vincent Basilica, Latrobe and was a senior center volunteer in State College. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her daughter, Linda Evans; and her sister, Agnes "Dolly" McAuliffe. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Raymond B. Podlaszewski; three sons, Kenneth Podlaszewski and wife Cindy, of McMurray, Robert Podlaszewski and wife Laurie, of Greensburg, and David Podlaszewski and wife Leslie, of Sharptown, MD; two daughters, Pamela Murawski and husband Dennis, of Cinnaminson, NJ, and Kim Christian and husband Duane, of Washington; 15 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. Friends will be received from 4 to 8 PM Tuesday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 516 Stanton Street, Greensburg. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 AM Wednesday at St. Vincent Basilica, 300 Fraser Purchase Rd., Latrobe. Everyone please go directly to the church. Private interment will be held in St. Adalbert Cemetery, Milwaukee, Wisconsin. www.bachafh.com Funeral Home Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home

516 Stanton St

Greensburg , PA 15601

(724) 837-5211 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Centre Daily Times on Apr. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close