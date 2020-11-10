Ruth E McGovern
March 9, 1923 - November 8, 2020
Karthaus, Pennsylvania - Ruth E. McGovern, 97, of Karthaus, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at the Dayspring Personal Care Home in Morrisdale. Born on March 9, 1923, in Snow Shoe, she was the daughter of the late Thomas P. & Zella M. (Harnish) Chambers.
Ruth was a 1941 graduate of Snow Shoe High School. She was a member of the Moshannon United Methodist Church. She worked as a secretary for Curtis Wright Corp in Quehanna, PA; OW Houts & Son in State College, PA, JE Hoffman Coal Co. in Karthaus and retired from River Hill Coal Company, Inc in Kylertown, PA in 1988.
Ruth enjoyed traveling, yard sales, Pittsburgh Pirates, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Penn State football games. But her greatest joy in life was spoiling her children and grandchildren.
Ruth is survived by two daughters: Connie Chambers of Snow Shoe and Ann Potter and her husband, Joseph, of Karthaus. She is also survived by one brother, Gerald L. Chambers, Sr. and his wife, Penny, of Snow Shoe, five grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, numerous great-great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents and husband, Ruth was preceded in death by four brothers and three sisters: Thomas D, Ralph, Merrill, George, Mae Tressler, Jean Repasky, and Bernice Fye, former husband, Clair C. McGovern, and son in-law, Roy Chambers.
Funeral service will be on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 11am at the Daughenbaugh Funeral Home in Snow Shoe with Pastor Catherine Dittman officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral service. Ruth will be laid to rest privately at Askey Cemetery, Snow Shoe Twp.
Following CDC recommendations, social distancing is encouraged, and face coverings will be required at all services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Moshannon United Methodist Church, PO Box 104, Moshannon, PA 16859.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, 106 W. Sycamore St. Snow Shoe. An online guestbook can be signed or condolences to the family available at www.daughenbaughfuneralhome.com
