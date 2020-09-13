1/
Ruth E. Simco August 17, 1930 September 9, 2020 Ruth E. Simco, 90, of State College, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at AristaCare at Hearthside in State College. Born on August 17, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Lila (Shaffer) Lyons. She was married to Andrew Simco, Sr., who preceded her in death in 1963. She dedicated her life to taking care of her home and raising her family. She is survived by one son, Andrew Simco, Jr. (Karen Kenny) of Beech Creek, three grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving is one sister. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by one son, James "Jim" Simco, seven brothers, and two sisters. Funeral services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Centre Daily Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wetzler Funeral Service Inc
206 N Spring St
Bellefonte, PA 16823
(814) 355-4261
