Ruth Elizabeth Burgasser Ruth Elizabeth Burr- gasser, known as "Gram" to family and friends, passed over at age 98 on May 4, 2019, to join her husband George and beloved sister Dorothy Brown. She was the daughter of the late Berger and Anna Anderson. Gram enjoyed reading, sewing, cooking, Penn State tailgating and most especially casting her ballot. Even her blindness in her latter life did not prevent the absentee ballot from being completed "to protect the America she loved and to honor the men and women who fought and died for it." But the thing that made Gram, "Gram," was her love of her family; daughter, Ruth Ann and son in-law, John; her grandson, Peter and daughter in-law, Lindsay Strathmeyer Carfley; granddaughter, Stephanie Carfley; grandson, David Carfley and Kristen Conklin. Her latest joys were her great-grandson's, Cash and Michael. Nephews, Gerard, Peter and Kenneth Brown complete her family circle of loved ones. Gram lived a complete life and left us all better people in loving her and being loved by her. She is now in a better place, reunited with her husband of 58 years on a hillside overlooking the Beaver Stadium scoreboard. Now at peace. It has been an honor completing this journey with this fine woman. A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guestbook may be entered at www.kochfunerlahome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on May 15, 2019