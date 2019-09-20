Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Hoxsey Goodwin Murray. View Sign Service Information Koch Funeral Home - State College 2401 S. Atherton Street State College , PA 16801 (814)-237-2712 Memorial service 1:00 PM St. Andrew's Episcopal Church State College , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ruth Hoxsey Goodwin Murray February 5, 1938 ~ September 15, 2019 Ruth Hoxsey Goodwin Murray, 81, of State College, PA died Sunday, September 15, 2019 at The Atrium at The Village at Penn State after a long battle with dementia. Ruth was born February 5, 1938 in Rochester, New York to the late Elizabeth Griggs and Frederic Charles Goodwin, Jr. She was a 1956 graduate of The Masters School, Dobbs Ferry, NY and a 1960 graduate of Mount Holyoke College. On February 9, 1962 she married Robert Yale Murray, who preceded her in death on May 5, 2017. Much of Ruth's life was spent in service to others. While living in Elmira, NY, she was a member of the Junior League, serving as Vice President and President, and was named Outstanding Volunteer of the Year. Ruth was a trustee of the Community Foundation of Elmira and served as its Administrator. She became the first Executive Director of the Community Foundation of Elmira-Corning Area, Inc. and served in that position until her retirement. She was President of the Commissioners of the Elmira Water Board and President of the Arnot-Ogden Memorial Hospital Foundation. She served on the Altar Guild and was a communicant of Grace Episcopal Church in Elmira, NY and St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in State College, PA. After her retirement to State College, Ruth enjoyed traveling, working in her garden, and being with her family, especially her grandchildren. As a child and young adult, Ruth spent her summers at Camp Northway Lodge in Algonquin Park, Canada. There she nurtured her lifelong love of nature and canoeing and found her life's motto to "always leave your campsite better than you found it." An alto, Ruth sang in a cappella groups in school. As a result, she had a song in her heart for the remainder of her life. She is greatly missed by her two children, Anne Murray Gambal, and her husband, Paul, of Washington D.C.; David Yale Murray and his wife, Mary, of Pleasant Gap, PA; and two grandchildren, Elizabeth Griggs Gambal of Brooklyn, NY and Nicholas Yale Gambal of Los Angeles, CA. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 on Saturday, November 9 at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, State College, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Community Foundation of Elmira Corning and the Finger Lakes, Inc., 301 South Main Street, Horseheads, NY 14845 - www.communityfund.org please designate the Ruth Goodwin Murray Administrative Fund, or to the , PO Box 96011 Washington, DC 20090-6011 - please designate that the gift is in memory of Ruth G. Murray and restricted to the Greater Pennsylvania Chapter. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College.

