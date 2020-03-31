Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth L. Stover. View Sign Service Information Steven R Neff Funeral Home 120 W Main St Millheim , PA 16854 (814)-349-5623 Graveside service 11:00 AM Fairview Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Ruth L. Stover August 26, 1924 - March 29, 2020 Ruth L. Stover, formerly of Mill-heim, passed from this life on March 29, 2020 at Hearthside Nursing Center in State College. She was 95. Born August 26, 1924 in Coburn, Ruth was a daughter of the late Herbert J. and Laura "Kaler" Stover. Ruth was a 1942 graduate of East Penn's Valley High School. She attended Cosmetology School in Philadelphia. Upon her return, she opened her own beauty salon and, operated it most of her life. Ruth was a member of the former St. Luke's United Methodist Church in Millheim. She enjoyed gardening, especially raising African violets. Ruth enjoyed watching western movies on television, her favorite being John Wayne movies. With Ruth never being married; her life revolved around her family, especially her nieces and nephews. Ruth is survived by one sister, Rita G. Musser of Coburn and, four generations of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Dorothy Shirk and Mae Shuey and one brother, Ward Stover. Ruth will be laid to rest in Fairview Cemetery during a graveside service to be held on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at 11:00 am with Rev. Andrew Cooley officiating. Contribution in memory of Ruth may be given to Penn's Valley EMS, PO Box 650, Millheim, PA 16854. Online condolences may be sent to the family at

Ruth L. Stover August 26, 1924 - March 29, 2020 Ruth L. Stover, formerly of Mill-heim, passed from this life on March 29, 2020 at Hearthside Nursing Center in State College. She was 95. Born August 26, 1924 in Coburn, Ruth was a daughter of the late Herbert J. and Laura "Kaler" Stover. Ruth was a 1942 graduate of East Penn's Valley High School. She attended Cosmetology School in Philadelphia. Upon her return, she opened her own beauty salon and, operated it most of her life. Ruth was a member of the former St. Luke's United Methodist Church in Millheim. She enjoyed gardening, especially raising African violets. Ruth enjoyed watching western movies on television, her favorite being John Wayne movies. With Ruth never being married; her life revolved around her family, especially her nieces and nephews. Ruth is survived by one sister, Rita G. Musser of Coburn and, four generations of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Dorothy Shirk and Mae Shuey and one brother, Ward Stover. Ruth will be laid to rest in Fairview Cemetery during a graveside service to be held on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at 11:00 am with Rev. Andrew Cooley officiating. Contribution in memory of Ruth may be given to Penn's Valley EMS, PO Box 650, Millheim, PA 16854. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.stevenrnefffuneralhome.com Published in Centre Daily Times on Mar. 31, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close