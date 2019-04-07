Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth M. McKenna. View Sign

Ruth M. McKenna May 22, 1932April 4, 2019 On Thursday, April 4, 2019, Ruth M. Mc-Kenna, 86, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family following a brief illness. Ruth was born on May 22, 1932 in Alliance, Ohio to Ida Katherine and William Cecil McCallum. She received a degree in English from Mount Union University in 1954. Ruth married the love of her life, Francis (Frank) McKenna (deceased) on March 4, 1955. Together, they raised a son, Michael, and two daughters, Katherine and Leslie. Ruth is survived by 10 grandchildren, Lucy, Teri Lynn, Sara, James, Mandy, Jessica, Jay, Gabriella, Jack, and Ellie 8 great-grandchildren, Java, Gavin, Henry, Liam, Juel, Zaharani, Zion James, and Tessa. Ruth adored her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and son-in-law, Simon Hooper. Ruth spent her professional career in Education, beginning as a classroom teacher in Ann Arbor, MI. After she and Frank moved to State College in 1967, Ruth continued her nearly 50-year career as a classroom teacher and Learning Disabilities Specialist in the State College Area School District. Ruth cared deeply about issues of equity and inclusion. Additionally, Ruth was dedicated to her profession serving as President of the State College Area Educational Association (SCAEA) and then as President of the Central Region, PSEA teachers' union. Ruth will be remembered as a fun, hard-working person who made a difference in the lives of many students, colleagues, and friends. She was devoted to her family, and enjoyed reading, travel, and following tennis and basketball. A memorial service will be held in State College, PA at a date and place to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in Ruth's memory can be made to the American Civil Liberties Union.

