Ruth O. Weaver
April 9, 1934 - November 28, 2020
Bellefonte, Pennsylvania - Ruth O. Weaver, formerly of Aaronsburg, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Centre Crest in Bellefonte. She was 86. Born April 9, 1934 in Woodward, Ruth was a daughter of the late Ernest and Jesse "Gilmore" Styers. She was married to Harry Weaver who preceded her in death.
Ruth is survived by five sons, John A. Weaver (Nancy) of Rebersburg, Marlin R. Weaver (Shelly) of Coburn, Randy V. Weaver of Aaronsburg, Rick H. Weaver (Kim) of Bellefonte and Kenneth R. Weaver (Kim) of MD; nine grandchildren, Lori (Jimmy), Sherri (Albert), Macada (Gary), Megan (Paul), Matthew (Emily), Nychol (Brian), Travis (Danielle), Rebecca (Michael) and Robert. Also surviving are twenty grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Ruth was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Lynette Weaver and siblings, Betty Zerby, Dolly Hosterman, Phyllis Young and Ray, Kenneth "Bud", Robert, and Walter Styers.
Ruth was a member of the Summit Hill Wesleyan Church in Howard; however in later years, because of physical restrictions, she attended the Penns Valley God's Missionary in Spring Mills. She was employed as a secretary for Local 824 Labor Union. She loved baking and sewing and enjoyed crocheting, reading and collecting cardinals. Most of all, she loved spending time with family. Ruth is the last of her family.
In accordance with family wishes, all services are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Ruth may be given to Penns Valley GMC, 109 Evergreen Lane, Spring Mills, PA 16875. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.stevenrnefffuneralhome.com
